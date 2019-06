CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce results 2019 declared, pass percentage drops

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on Friday, June 21, 2019. The pass percentage for Arts stream is 65.89, while that for the Commerce stream is 70.26. Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the Commerce stream this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019

Advertising

Students can check their results on the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in . In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website. READ | How to check CHSE Odisha Board +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 The girls have outperformed boys scoring 73.99 per cent while boys scored 55.80 per cent. In the commerce stream, girl students have outshone boys scoring 74.52 pass percentage while boys are at 67.91 per cent. Under the Odisha Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the meritorious students will be rewarded. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, announced the result for Class 12 Science stream on June 3, 2019. Out of the 99,000 students who appeared for the examination, around 72.83 per cent students successfully cleared it. Girls outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 75.02% while boys secured 70.40%. Close to 29.425 students secured the first division, 33.81% students secured the second division and 35.87% secured the third division.

Last year, around 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Arts and Commerce stream exams.The pass percentage for the Science stream was 77.98%, for the Commerce stream it was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79%.