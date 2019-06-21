CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce results 2019 declared, pass percentage drops

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on Friday, June 21, 2019. The pass percentage for Arts stream is 65.89, while that for the Commerce stream is 70.26. Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the Commerce stream this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

Last year, around 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Arts and Commerce stream exams.The pass percentage for the Science stream was 77.98%, for the Commerce stream it was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79%.