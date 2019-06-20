CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019 to release tomorrow

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to declare the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on Friday, June 21 at 3:30 pm. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website.

While 2, 35,183 students have appeared the annual exam in arts stream, 27, 278 students have written their exams in commerce stream. Last year, the Plus-II Arts and Commerce results were published on June 9.

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3, 2019. Around 99,000 students appeared for the plus two examination, out of which 72.83 per cent cleared the exams. Around 29.42 per cent students obtained first division, 33.81 per cent students secured second division and 35.87 per cent students secured the third division.

Last year, the pass percentage for the science stream was 77.98 per cent, for the commerce stream it was 74.95 per cent and the pass percentage for students from the arts stream was 68.79 per cent.