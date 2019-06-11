CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019 by next week, says secretary

CHSE Odisha 12th arts, commerce result date 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the class 12 arts and commerce streams results next week, that is, in the third week of June, informs Lopa Mudra Mohanty, secretary, CHSE Odisha.

Advertising

The result, once declared, will be available at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Last year, the result for class 12 arts and commerce was announced on June 9. The results are a little delayed this year, which is a reverse trend as most of the state and central boards have declared the results early this year.

Read| DHE Odisha junior college, +3 degree admissions begins: How to apply

Students can check their result via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263. Over 2 lakh candidates appear for the exams every year. Last year, 2.84 lakh appeared for the exam. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check results at indiaresults.com which is a partner website.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Odisha Class 12 +2 Science result has been declared earlier. Nearly one lakh students appeared class 12 Odisha Science stream board exams of which 72 per cent cleared the same.

The pass percentage of Arts and Commerce (general stream) was last year lower than the science stream.

Last year, 76.98 per cent students cleared science and 68.79 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam in commerce and 74.9 per cent cleared Odisha Board class 12 exam in commerce stream.