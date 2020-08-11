CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science result 2020 date and time

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 date: Check result at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 date: Check result at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science Result 2020 date and time Update: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of class 12 Science examination on Wednesday, August 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm.

The School Education Department in a tweet mentioned, “+2 Science Result will be declared on August 12 at 12:30 PM in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in.” The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Around a lakh student had appeared for the Science examination this year, while the pending exams in July got cancelled later.

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

The state government announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average mark will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of two best performing papers.

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August by CHSE(O) as declared by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon’ble Minister School & Mass Education, Odisha. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 10, 2020

Students can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. He/she can also register here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to do so, one needs to fill the box below.

Students who are not happy with the average marking scheme will be given an opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the situation improves.

For students who have appeared for compartmental exams, the average of marks obtained in any theory paper/papers appeared will be awarded in the cancelled subjects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd