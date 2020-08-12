CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be released today; check websites, direct link

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Result LIVE: Result will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Result LIVE: Result will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020, Odisha Board 12th Plus Two Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the class 12 Science result today. Around one lakh candidate had appeared for the exam this year, but some remaining papers were later cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The remaining exam was scheduled to be held in July.

According to the School Education Department, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the plus 2 result at 12:30 pm. The students can check the result through the website- orissaresults.nic.in.

For the remaining papers, the government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average mark will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of the two best performing paper.

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science Result 2020: Check update

The students will check the result through the website- orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link available to check CHSE Odisha result. Log in by entering the details asked. Click on the ‘submit’ button. Your result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of the same for further reference.