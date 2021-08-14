CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on alternate evaluation criteria

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2021 Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exam result for arts stream today at 1 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 2.20 lakh students registered for the examination this year.
The Plus 2 results this year have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Prior to the cancellation of exams, the CHSE formed an expert committee in accordance with instructions given by the government to devise well-defined objective criteria for the alternative assessment of the class 12 students.
The committee decided that scores for the theory component of the exams for regular examinees will be formed on the basis of their performance in class 10 board examinations, and a detailed subject mapping has been prepared for this purpose.
For ex-regular examinees, the scores for the theory component of the exams will be formed on the basis of their performance on the previous CHSE examination they had appeared for. Scores for the practical/ project component scores of an exam will be awarded for both regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.
The board on July 31 had declared the results of +2 commerce and science streams. The pass percentage of science stream was 95.15% and commerce students recorded 94.96% pass percent. A total of 89,951 students passed in science stream out of which 55,468 secured 1st division, 16,943 got second division, and 14,631 secured third division.
As the CHSE will announce the +2 result based on the alternate assessment scheme, there will be no merit list and toppers list this year. The students have been evaluated based on their class 10 theory paper scores.
CHSE declared the science and commerce results on July 31 but the results of Arts and Vocational studies were deferred due to pending paperwork, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department said. A petition in this regard was filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, requesting for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams.
According to official statements, around 2.20 lakh students were to appear for the arts stream examination this year which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.
Visit the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in. Go to the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2021’ available on the homepage. Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code. Click on submit, check and download CHSE Odisha Result 2021. Take a print of Odisha 12th Result for any future reference.
In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 percent in arts exam remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 percent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent.
Scores will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers/theory components of papers on the basis of the performance of the examinee in the 10th board examination. For this purpose, a detailed subject mapping has been prepared. The scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination in which they had appeared. Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.
