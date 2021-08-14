CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on alternate evaluation criteria

Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. (File)

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2021 Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exam result for arts stream today at 1 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 2.20 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

The Plus 2 results this year have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Prior to the cancellation of exams, the CHSE formed an expert committee in accordance with instructions given by the government to devise well-defined objective criteria for the alternative assessment of the class 12 students.

The committee decided that scores for the theory component of the exams for regular examinees will be formed on the basis of their performance in class 10 board examinations, and a detailed subject mapping has been prepared for this purpose.

For ex-regular examinees, the scores for the theory component of the exams will be formed on the basis of their performance on the previous CHSE examination they had appeared for. Scores for the practical/ project component scores of an exam will be awarded for both regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The board on July 31 had declared the results of +2 commerce and science streams. The pass percentage of science stream was 95.15% and commerce students recorded 94.96% pass percent. A total of 89,951 students passed in science stream out of which 55,468 secured 1st division, 16,943 got second division, and 14,631 secured third division.