CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2019: When and where to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3 (Monday), 2019. “The results of class 12 Science will be declared at 12 noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results,” Lopa Mudra Mohanty, Secretary, CHSE Odisha told the indianexpress.com.

The results of class 12 Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared by Friday, June 7.

This year, around 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2019: When and where to check

Candidates can check their results on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had last year announced the result for class 12 Science on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it. CHSE declared the result for class 12 Arts and Commerce on June 9 last year.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Science stream Plus Two examination was 76.98%. A total of 19,561 students obtained first division, 24,164 students secured second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The pass percentage for Commerce stream was 74.9% while for Arts stream, it was 68.79%