Monday, August 08, 2022

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022: Girls outperform boys; Khordha district emerges as best perfoming region

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022: This year, Khordha district has emerged as the best performing region as it has the highest pass percentage in the state, i.e. 87.80 per cent.

August 8, 2022 6:18:11 pm
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha on August 8 released the result of the HSC or +2 exam result for the Arts stream. The Bhubaneswar board has released the score card, which the students will be able to download from the official CHSE websites — orissaresults.nic.inchseodisha.nic.in.

This year, 62,734 students secured the first division, which is more than double from 2021’s figure of 30,685. Additionally, 177 students have scored more than 90 per cent in this year’s +2 Arts exams. Also, 28 higher secondary schools have recorded 100 per cent results.

A total of 90, 207 boys appeared for the exams, out of which 67, 728 (75.08 per cent) cleared the CHSE Odisha exams. Among girl students, 1,18,424 students appeared for the exams of which 1,03,560 (87.45 per cent) cleared it. Overall, girls have outperformed boys as 32.46 per cent cleared the exams, which was much less than the 49.64 per cent of girls who have been labelled as ‘pass’ this year.

In terms of district-wise performance, Khordha district has emerged as the best performing region as it has the highest pass percentage in the state, i.e. 87.80 per cent. However, Nabarangpur district recorded the lowest percentage of passed students.

While the results for the Arts stream have been declared today, the CHSE declared the result for Commerce and Science stream last month.  This year, the CHSE +2 pass percentage for the science stream is 96.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent for the commerce stream.  The students who do not clear these exams will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:18:11 pm

