CHSE Odiha Class 12 exam cancelled, check evaluation process

CHSE Odiha Class 12 exam 2020: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has cancelled the pending class 12 exams in the state. The plus two exams in the state could not be conducted in March due to coronavirus induced lockdown. “The examinations for the rest of the sittings of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2020 which were scheduled from March 23 to 28 stand cancelled,” read the official notification.

The board has announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining examinations which consists of major papers- economics, statistics, geography and biology. As per the scheme, the students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory obtained in best three exams will be awarded for the subjects for which exams could not be held. Students who appeared in only three papers, the average of marks in the two best performing papers will be calculated.

The council has also decided to give an opportunity to the students to appear in the cancelled examination which will be conducted as soon as conditions are “conducive”. Candidates whose results will be declared based on the above assessment scheme will be allowed to appear for the optional examination to improve their performance, however, this will be optional. Marks obtained by a candidate in the optional examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take the examination, as per the official statement.

For students who have appeared for compartmental exams, the average of marks obtained in any theory paper/ papers appeared will be awarded in the cancelled papers.

Over 3.43 lakh students appeared in the plus two exams this year, which includes 2,18,800 candidates in Arts, Science- 98,536, and Commerce- 25,770. The result of class 10 exam will be announced this month.

