CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 12th results releasing today at 12: 30 pm

Once the results are announced, students can check the CHSE Board Class 12 result 2026 on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will today release the Class 12 board exam results. Once the results are announced, students can check the CHSE Board +2 result 2026 on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. As informed by the CHSE Chairman, Mrunal Kanti Das, 4,00,736 students had registered for their annual Plus Two examinations. Out of the total, 2,56,042 were to appear in the Arts stream, 1,14,238 in the Science stream, 24,533 in Commerce, and 5,923 in the Vocational stream.

The Plus Two exams began on February 18 and ended on March 21, 2026. The Class 12 practical examinations were conducted earlier, between January 2 and January 15, 2026. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad In 2025, the board announced the Class 12 CHSE results on May 21. The exams were conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2025. Live Updates May 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today The Council of Higher Secondary Education will today release the +2 results at 12.30 pm. Students will be able to check results at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. May 20, 2026 07:50 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? This year, the examination was held between February 18 and March 21. May 20, 2026 07:40 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students registered? According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies this year. May 20, 2026 07:30 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: IE Education Portal Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal. May 20, 2026 07:20 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check The +2 results will be released at their official website- chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. May 20, 2026 07:13 AM IST CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Odisha Class 12th results today Odisha Board to release Class 12th results today Follow Indian Express for latest updates on CHSE Class 12 Odisha Board results. (Representative Image/AI) From the total registered students in 2025, 2,47,391 were from the arts stream, 1,14,980 students were from the science stream, and as many as 25,526 were from the commerce stream, and 5,721 were from vocational education. The pass percenateg for science was recorded at 87.50 per cent, followed by Commerce with 83.20 per cent, and Arts at 79.31 per cent. Last year, 1,268 exam centres were arranged, CHSE controller of examinations, Prasanta Kumar Parida, said. He added that this year, two units of flying squads with six members and two vehicles were also deployed in each district to conduct surprise inspections to check for any malpractice.

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