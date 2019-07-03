Toggle Menu
Christian Scheduled Tribes get some relief at Delhi’s St Stephen’s

The college issued a notification stating that it has been done “to ensure better representation.” The cut-offs have been reduced to below 90% for all courses for the category.

St Stephen’s College has reduced the interview cut-offs across all its courses for the Christian Scheduled Tribes category, after student organisations objected to the glaring difference between cut-offs for the category and the Christian Others category.

The college issued a notification stating that it has been done “to ensure better representation.”

The Naga Students Union Delhi had written to the college’s principal, stating, “… applicants falling under the category of Christian Others may be from General Category who are in much better advantage than Christian STs as far as their social status is concerned.”

