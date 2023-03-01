Move to curtail Christ University’s VC term comes under the cloud

The impending exit of the sitting vice-chancellor of Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru, has stirred controversy with suggestions that the management of the institution – the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) – may be curtailing the five-year term prescribed by the University Grants Commission for VCs.

The incumbent VC Fr Abraham V M who was appointed on March 1, 2019, for three years was given an extension of a year in 2022, and his term ended on February 28. The CMI is now set to welcome a new VC for the university in the form of Fr Jose C – the current pro-vice chancellor – even as the present VC has written to the CMI about the UGC requirement for VCs to have five-year terms.

In internal communications that have been reviewed the current vice-chancellor of Christ (Deemed to be University) has pointed out to the university’s chancellor Fr Paul Achandy alleged ‘inconsistencies’ in the appointment of a new VC to the university while the registrar Anil Pinto has written to the UGC for directions on proceeding with the change of VC.

The current VC in a letter dated February 27 to the Chancellor has reportedly stated that the “appointment of the vice chancellor is made in violation of the UGC Regulation and will not only jeopardize the interests of the university but also affect the position of the incoming vice-chancellor”.

In the February 27 letter, the current VC stated that a UGC member on the search cum selection committee to find a new VC for the university “insisted on the requirement of a public advertisement to invite applications for the position”.

He stated that the two other members of the committee did not concur with the UGC nominee. “However, the signed minutes of the meeting of the committee did not make any reference to the view of the dissenting members and proceeded with the selection process 15 days thereafter.”

The changes in the administration of the university are reportedly being made on the basis of instructions issued by the Prior General of the CMI Thomas C Mathew (the first and previous VC of the institution who served for 10 years) in December 2022 for the appointment of a new VC from March 2023 by constituting a search committee as per UGC rules.

The CMI Prior General has referred to the one-year extension given in January 2022 to the VC Fr Abraham in the December 2022 letter to the Chancellor of the Christ (deemed University) to suggest the change of guard at the end of February 2023 and the induction of Fr Jose C.

The CMI has maintained in internal communications that the requirement for issuing a notification inviting applications for the post of the VC was not applicable to Christ (deemed university) due to the ‘minority status of the institution’.

The prior general of CMI Thomas C Mathew did not comment on the CMI move to restrict Fr Abraham’s tenure to four years despite previous VCs serving five-year tenures. The chancellor of the university Fr Paul Achandy did not respond to telephone calls.

“Since we come under the minority institution category and I am part of the Congregation, I am bound by the rules of CMI. I am happy with the work I have done for the university for the last 34 years and I need a break. Let others take over,” the current VC Fr Abraham said when contacted. Meanwhile, Fr Abraham’s farewell is scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

UGC granted autonomy to the erstwhile Christ College in 2004. In 2008, it was declared as a ‘deemed to be university’. The university has four campuses in Bengaluru apart from two offsite campuses in Delhi NCR and Lavasa Pune.