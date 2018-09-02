Choice-based system at PG level: DU bodies write to V-C

Members of Delhi University’s statutory bodies have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on the proposed implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) at the postgraduate level.

Stating that the system is being implemented in a hurry and violating statutes, the members have demanded a re-look at the proposal. “The agenda of the Standing Committee on Academic Matters suggests the adoption of CBCS at the PG level from the present academic session, (2018-19) cannot be done as the session has already started. The present batch of students admitted under the old scheme cannot switch to CBCS, when more than a month of teaching has already been completed,” said the letter written by these members.

It was signed by two EC members, JL Gupta and Rajesh Jha, and AC members Nachiketa Singh, Samrendra Kumar and Imteyaz Ahmad.

