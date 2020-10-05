Chirag Falor gets AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2020, Kanishka Mittal female topper; check rank list

Chirag from Pune got AIR 1 in JEE Advanced

IIT Delhi has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) result and Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank (AIR 1). The Pune boy is Bal Shakti Puraskar awardee — the highest award for Indian civilians under the age of 18. He is already studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA but appeared for the JEE Advanced for the “experience” of it, he had told indianexpress.com. He believes that the IIT entrance is tougher than that of MIT. Falor has topped the exam by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks.

In the JEE Main held January, Falor had obtained 99.9897 percentile. He reappeared in the September exam and got 100 percentile and 12th rank.

In the female category, Kanishka Mittal has topped the exam with 315 marks out of 396. She has got an overall 17 rank. Of the 1.50 lakh candidates who appeared in the IIT entrance exam, over 43,204 have cleared it. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females.

Top 10 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2020 are –

Rank 1: Chirag Falor

Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy

Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj

Rank 4: R Muhender Raj

Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal

Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal

Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar

Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube

Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal

Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal

Bengaluru resident R. Muhinder has secured AIR 4 in JEE Advanced. Prior to this, he got 100 NTA scores in JEE Main. Mhuhinder has also secured Silver Medal in ICHO and All India Rank 5 in KVPY. Apart from being an NTSE Scholar, he passed the class 10 exam with 95.6 per cent and class 12 with 97.4 per cent marks. His father D. Raajvi is a businessman and mother R. Kasimaalar is a housewife.

The IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27 and the result has been declared on October 5. This is a record time. The exam this year was conducted by IIT-Delhi. Congratulating the institute, Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told ANI, “I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank & request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in future. I also congratulate IIT-Delhi for successfully conducting exam & announcing results on time”

