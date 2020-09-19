Chinese language study programme to start at RSU

Bimal N Patel, director-general, Raksha Shakti University was among other dignitaries that made presentations. (rsu.ac.in)

A specialised Chinese language study programme will be taught at the Raksha Shakti University (RSU) in collaboration with the Asia University, Taiwan. The study programme has been offered at the RSU during an academic, research and incubation dialogue between India and Taiwan organised at the university in collaboration with the Prospect Foundation, Taiwan.

Speakers and participants of the dialogue, held on September 16, exchanged and agreed on several areas of collaboration including information technology, security, police, supply chain and logistics at various levels and forums.

Taiwan was represented by Ambassador Chung-Kwang Tien and Dr Tan-sun Chen, Chairman of Prospect Foundation.

From India’s side, Lt Gen SL Narasimhan, Director-General, Centre of Contemporary China Studies, Ministry of External Affairs, Krishan Varma, Special Secretary (Retd), Cabinet Secretariat and Bimal N Patel, director-general, Raksha Shakti University made presentations.

Dr Patel stated that Taiwanese expertise in areas such as training women police officers, counter insurgency and counter terrorism, among others, can greatly benefit India’s efforts to strengthen its security infrastructure.

