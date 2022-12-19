scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

China to open school in Dr Kotnis’ name in Solapur

The announcement was made by Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua in Mumbai. Kong also said good ties between New Delhi and Beijing are promoted by people.

Dr Dwarkanath Shantaram Kotnis, Dr Kotnis, Dr Kotnis ki Amar Kahani, Dr Kotnis friendship school, India, China, Indo-Chinese relations, Indo-Chinese ties, Sino-Japanese War, Sino-Japanese War II, Sino-India relations, Sino-India tiesDr Kotnis helped Chinese soldiers in the second Sino-Japanese war (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Paying homage to the legendary Indian physician, Dr Dwarkanath Shantaram Kotnis, the Consul General of China recently announced that it will establish a school in his memory. The school will be opened in Dr Kotnis’ home district, Solapur. Dr Kotnis travelled to China in 1938 and provided medical aid in the battle zone during the second Sino-Japanese War.

The announcement was made by Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua in Mumbai. Kong also said good ties between New Delhi and Beijing are promoted by people.

“We will work with the Solapur Municipal Corporation to establish Dr Kotnis Friendship School. Nine Chinese companies have expressed the intent to support the project,” said Kong in his keynote speech delivered on December 12 to commemorate the 80th death anniversary of Dr Kotnis.

Also read |Staff shortage, fund crunch, dismal facilities: Survey sheds light on bleak state of elementary schools in Jharkhand

Solapur is located nearly 400km away from Mumbai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

“Dr Kotnis’ behaviour makes us aware a good China-India relationship is promoted by the people and should benefit the people in the end,” he said.

In 1938, Dr Kotnis went to China as part of a five-member team of Indian doctors to provide medical assistance during the second Sino-Japanese war. The physician worked at frontier and saved around 800 injured soldiers.

He later married a Chinese nurse and they had a son in 1942.

Advertisement

However, adverse weather affected Dr Kotnis and he died at the age of 32 in 1942.

On August 30 this year, an eulogy written by Communist leader Mao Zedong decades ago for the Indian doctor for his services rendered to Chinese people was installed in the form of a plaque at Dr Kotnis Memorial Hall in Solapur.

The life of the physician, regarded as a shining example for Sino-Indian friendship, was the subject of a Hindi film titled ‘Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani’.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:39:28 pm
Next Story

Next song from Vijay’s Varisu is high on emotions: ‘It’s for you Amma’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close