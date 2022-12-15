Children with disabilities entitled to basic financial waivers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Delhi High Court recently ordered that children with disabilities should be provided free uniforms and given fee waivers for other facilities such as computer and transportation, especially at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

This decision was announced by the Delhi High Court while taking note of a student of class 6 of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 24, Noida, Uttar Pradesh who has visual impairment over 75 per cent. The Petitioner’s father is a daily

wage technician who is unable to afford the educational requirements of the child.

Read | India secures 11th position at WorldSkills Competition

The petitioner requires learning material, assistive devices, laptop designed for visually handicap, uniform, transportation cost waiver, computer fees waiver, etc as per the RPWD Act, 2016. However, the same was not being provided to the petitioner by the school.

Taking this in consideration, the Delhi High Court ruled that facilities such as uniform, computer fee and transportation cost are all covered under the statute and should be provided to physically disabled students.

“Considering the recognition given to the rights of persons with disabilities, there can be no doubt that these facilities ought to be provided especially at Kendriya Vidyalaya schools which are government schools present all over the country, in order to ensure that children with disabilities are not deprived of proper education,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh.

In addition to this, the court asked the Centre to file a status report giving details of the measures that are to be taken with regard to the transportation cost and other facilities which are directed in terms of Sections 16 and 17 of the Act.