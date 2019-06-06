Chhota Udepur: After dismal results, weekly tests for Class IX-XII students

As Chhota Udepur fared worst in the Class XII examinations of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board this year, the district education officer (DEO) has ordered compulsory weekly tests for the students of Class IX-XII from this week. There will be a test on every Saturday and question papers will be sent by the district office via email, a day prior.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the DEO emphasised that apart from the State Education Board taking initiatives to improve the performance of the students, it is also important to initiate reforms at the district level.

“We have planned the weekly tests for Class IX-XII. On every Saturday there will be a weekly test as per a schedule (of the subjects) and question papers will be sent by the district office via email, a day prior. Right now, results will be given out and reviewed manually, but in future we are going to have online data of the results. We have support from the stakeholders — students, teachers, parents and schools managements,” said DEO B D Baria.

The students will appear for a 100-mark, two-hour-long test of a subject as per the schedule every Saturday. The examinations will be supervised by both internal and external examiners. Pass marks is 50 out of 100. With emphasis on writing skills, apart from knowledge enhancement and retention, the pattern of the tests will be strictly five brief, four detailed, four topical and two essay-type questions.

The tests can only be cancelled in case of major absenteeism, but the schools have been ordered to conduct a retest again on a weekday in that case. The schools have to maintain a weekly database and sent a monthly report to the DEO.

Depending on the results after at least three tests for each subject, students, who need extra attention, will be identified, counselled and tutored.

An online monitoring system is also under process where the results will be uploaded and analysed on the basis of individual students, schools and subjects. “We will not only look at individual students’ performance, but also which subjects are proving to be the most difficult for them and which school has the maximum number of weaker students and needs extra attention. So, accordingly we can arrange for extra remedial classes, external help etc. We are confident that this will help us identify the gap areas and help students prepare and perform better in the examinations,” Baria added.

In the SSC examination this year the district fared the least with 46.38% pass percentage, the results constantly dropping from 62.47% in 2017 and 59.06% in 2018. In the HSC science examination, Bodeli centre from Chhota Udepur had fared worst with just 27.19% students passing the examination. Overall, the district had fared worst with a pass percentage of just 29.81%.