Chhattisgrah: Term-end exams for final year students post lockdown, internal assessment for rest

Chhattisgarh government on Monday evening announced the university exams of final year students will be conducted after the lockdown is lifted. (Representational image) Chhattisgarh government on Monday evening announced the university exams of final year students will be conducted after the lockdown is lifted. (Representational image)

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday evening announced the university exams of final year students will be conducted after the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, no exams will be conducted for first or second-year students.

However, the state’s higher education department has directed the universities to evaluate the examinations that were held before March 14 for both graduate and postgraduate students.

Read | Why are college students against final exams

The universities will evaluate the remaining subjects based on students’ performances in the previous exam or on the basis of marks obtained during internal assessment.

“In view of measures being taken to curb Covid-19, exams only for final year/semester of universities will be held. The order in this regard was issued by the higher education department on Monday evening,” a public relations official was quoted as saying by PTI in this regard. The official further stated that the final year examinations of students pursuing their course in correspondence mode will also be held.

The report further mentioned that if a student is not satisfied with the assessment, he/she can appear in special examinations, which will be held next year.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government cancelled all final-year university exams and directed the institutions to promote students on the basis of aggregate marks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd