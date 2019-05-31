Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed admit card released: Check how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/chhattisgarh-pre-b-ed-and-pre-d-el-ed-admit-card-released-how-to-download-cgvyapam-choice-gov-in-5758510/

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed admit card released: Check how to download

Candidates who have registered for the exams can visit the official website of CG VYAPAM, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in to download the admit card.

cgpeb admit card, cgpeb, cgpeb B.Ed exam, B.El.Ed exam, education news, indian express news
The admit card for Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance examinations has been released. Representational Image 

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB), Raipur has released the admit card for the Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed (BDED) entrance examination 2019.

Candidates who have registered for the exams can visit the official website of CG VYAPAM, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in to download the admit card. CGPEB will conduct the Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance exams on June 7,2019.

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Download admit card by entering your registration number or registration ID

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU brings changes in admission process: ‘No reduction of marks’, know these new regulations before applying
2 Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared: How to check via websites, app, sms
3 Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results declared, pass percentage touches 73.67%