Chhattisgarh open school Class 12 results 2021 date and time

Chhattisgarh state open school will declare the higher secondary main and opportunity exam result 2021 on July 31. The result will be announced by the state education minister via a press conference at 12 noon. Registered students can check their results at the official website – sos.cg.nic.in.

The higher secondary main and opportunity exams were conducted from home this year. All students were provided with question papers and answer sheets from their examination centres and were instructed to submit the same within the next 5 days of receiving the question paper. Students received their question papers and answer sheets from June 21 to June 25 for their chosen subjects.

The handwritten answer sheets were to be submitted by students physically at their respective exam centres, where they also had to mark attendance while submitting the answer sheet. Students were allowed to submit their answer sheets between June 26 to June 30.

Chhattisgarh conducted class 12 regular examinations in the same manner. The results of class 12 regular students were declared on July 25 at 12 noon. This year, 2,89,506 students have been declared passed in Class 12 board exams, out of whom, 1,55,769 are girls and 1,20,561 are boys. A total of 2,71,151 lakh students have achieved first division, followed by 5570 candidates in the second division.