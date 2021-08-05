Chhattisgarh CG Open school Class 10 results 2021: Date and time released

August 5, 2021 1:50:54 pm
The Chhattisgarh state open school will declare the high school main result 2021 on August 6. The class 10 result will be declared at 12 noon. Registered students can check their results at the official website – sos.cg.nic.in. Around 90,000 students are registered for class 10 this year.
Steps to download the CG Open School 10th Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGSOS
Step 2: Click on ” CGSOS Annual Exams Result”
Step 3: Now a login page will open, enter the required details
Step 4: Like, enter your “roll number and name and click on the “find” tab
Step 5: Now your result status will appear on the screen
Students must get a minimum of 33 per cent marks all total. For the subjects with practical exams, students have to get the passing marks in both theory and practical exams altogether.
The state open school had recently announced the higher secondary main and opportunity exam result 2021. CGBSE recorded a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent. Girls performed better than boys by securing a pass percentage of 98.30 per cent. Boys registered a pass percentage of 98.12 per cent. A total of 79, 764 students had registered for the class 12 open school exams out of which 78,154 students appeared for the exams. A total of 60,409 have been declared pass by the board.
