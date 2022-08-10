scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Chhattisgarh minister urges Centre to accommodate Ukraine returnee students in medical colleges

He also attached a letter written by the Chhattisgarh Ukraine Medical Parents and Student Association and sent it to the Union health minister.

By: PTI | Raipur |
August 10, 2022 4:02:03 pm
Ukraine studentsHe had written a similar letter in March this year, the official added. (File image)

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo has once again requested the Centre to allow the students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine to enrol in medical colleges in the country after clearing a test, an official said on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo expressed concern about the future of these students.

He had written a similar letter in March this year, the official added.

Read |‘Ukraine not willing to take back Indian students’: Minister to Rajya Sabha

Altogether, 207 medical students of Chhattisgarh had to leave their studies midway and return to India due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Singh Deo said in his letter on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

“Regarding the future and further education of these medical students of other states including Chhattisgarh, who came back to the country in large numbers, I have urged you through a letter to take appropriate initiative immediately,” Sing Deo stated.

He also attached a letter written by the Chhattisgarh Ukraine Medical Parents and Student Association and sent it to the Union health minister.

In that letter, 207 students and their parents expressed concern about their educational future after returning to India, the letter said.

Advertisement
Read |First batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive ‘very soon’: China

Singh Deo has urged early policy decisions on this sensitive issue.

He has requested Mandaviya that based on the study period of all the affected students, additional seats in the medical colleges of the country should be allotted and adjusted so that the future of these students can be secured and assured.

“This will also remove the shortage of doctors in the country and the public will get the benefit of medical services,” Singh Deo stated.

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:02:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement