Chhattisgarh Madrasa, Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results declared, how to check

Chhattisgarh Madrasa, Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of the Madrasa, Madhyama (Sanskrit) examinations 2019. The results are available at the website jacresults.com.

Earlier, the board declared the results for the Class 10, 12 supplement ray, vocational examinations. The supplementary examination was conducted from June 5 to 18, 2019.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Madrasa, Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, 12 examinations was declared on May 10, 2019.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.d from June 5 to June 22, beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.