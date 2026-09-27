Chhattisgarh increases PG, dental residents’ monthly stipends from October 1

Joining the list of states increasing the monthly stipend of medical students this year, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday has given the green signal to raise the monthly compensation of postgraduate medical and dental students who are enrolled in government medical and dental colleges in the state.

Under the revised stipend structure, PG medical students in their first year will receive Rs 85,050 per month, up from Rs 67,500, while those in the second year will receive Rs 90,027, compared with the existing Rs 71,450. The stipend for third-year students has been increased from Rs 74,600 to Rs 93,996 per month.

For PG dental students, the first-year stipend has been increased from Rs 53,500 to Rs 85,050, and the second-year students will now receive Rs 90,027, up from Rs 56,700. The third-year students will be eligible for Rs 93,996, compared to the earlier compensation of Rs 59,200.