Chhattisgarh increases PG, dental residents’ monthly stipends from October 1

Joining the list of states increasing the monthly stipend of medical students this year, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday has given the green signal to raise the monthly compensation of postgraduate medical and dental students who are enrolled in government medical and dental colleges in the state.
Under the revised stipend structure, PG medical students in their first year will receive Rs 85,050 per month, up from Rs 67,500, while those in the second year will receive Rs 90,027, compared with the existing Rs 71,450. The stipend for third-year students has been increased from Rs 74,600 to Rs 93,996 per month.
For PG dental students, the first-year stipend has been increased from Rs 53,500 to Rs 85,050, and the second-year students will now receive Rs 90,027, up from Rs 56,700. The third-year students will be eligible for Rs 93,996, compared to the earlier compensation of Rs 59,200.
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As per the state government notice released on September 26, the revisions introduced in the monthly stipend of PG and dental residents will come into effect from October 1. The development comes in compliance with a proposal from the Directorate of Medical Education.
Check the comparison
The table given below depicts the comparison between the monthly stipend of PG and dental residents before and after the recent approval.
|Course & Year
|Existing stipend
|Revised stipend
|PG Medical (First year)
|Rs 67,500
|Rs 85,050
|PG Medical (Second year)
|Rs 71,450
|Rs 90,027
|PG Medical (Third year)
|Rs 74,600
|Rs 93,996
|PG Dental (First year)
|Rs 53,500
|Rs 85,050
|PG Dental (Second year)
|Rs 56,700
|Rs 90,027
|PG Dental (Third year)
|Rs 59,200
|Rs 93,996
On comparing, the PG medical stipend has witnessed a 26% hike for all three years while the dental residents’ stipend has been raised by nearly 59%.
Also Read | Uttarakhand increases MBBS interns’ monthly stipend to Rs 25,000
The revised stipend structure will be applied on all eligible postgraduate residents from the effective date mentioned above.