CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result 2022: When and Where to check

Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will be releasing the results for the class 12 board examinations. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE exams can check their results on the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 6:56:25 pm

CGBSE HS class 12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will be releasing the results for the class 12 board examinations on May 12. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE exams can check their results on the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in

The board examination for class 12 was held from March 2 to March 30, 2022. The time of the examination was between 9 am to 12:15 pm. To check the result, students can go to the official website — cgbse.nic.in and cg.nic.in

Click on the tab of CGBSE class 12 board results. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. The result will appear on the screen once you submit the required details. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, a total of 2.84 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE exams, out of which 2.71 lakh students scored first division, 5,570 got second division, and 79 students got third division. CGBSE class 12 exams were held in an open-book format.HS students attempted the board exams in remote mode. Students were supposed to submit their answer sheets within five days of receiving the question papers. Exams were given from home. 

