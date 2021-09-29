scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in school syllabus

The move is aimed at imparting education to children from Classes 5 to 12 in both urban and rural areas as per Gandhiji's thoughts and views, it said.

By: PTI | Raipur (chhattisgarh) |
September 29, 2021 6:05:34 pm
Chhattisgarh to make children aware about the ideals and principles of the father of the nation, a government official said on Wednesday.

The basic teachings of Mahatma Gandhi will be introduced in the curriculum of Classes 5 to 12 in schools across Chhattisgarh to make children aware about the ideals and principles of the father of the nation, a government official said on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the state’s chief secretary to include the basic teachings of Gandhi so that the knowledge of self-reliance is imparted to the children along with their all-round development, the state’s public relations department stated in a release.

The move is aimed at imparting education to children from Classes 5 to 12 in both urban and rural areas as per Gandhiji’s thoughts and views, it said.

To understand the concept of a self-reliant village, children will be told about the importance of ‘Narva, Garuva, Ghuruwa and Bari’ (rivulet, cow, compost pit and vegetable garden) under the state government’s Suraji Gaon Yojana scheme, by facilitating tours to villages, the release stated.

This will help children learn about rural economy and key issues such as water and soil conservation, it added.

