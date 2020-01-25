Chhattisgarh: Discussion on Constitution compulsory in schools

(File) (File)

The Chhattisgarh government has made it mandatory for all educational institutions in the state to have an hour of “discussion sessions” on the Indian Constitution. The state education department conveyed the decision in a letter addressed to collectors and divisional commissioners on Friday.

The discussions are to be held every Monday after the morning assembly, said the letter by the Chhattisgarh education department. The letter also tells what is to be discussed every week, starting with the Preamble in the first week.

