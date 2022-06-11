Chhattisgarh CGSOS releases registration schedule; check here

The Chhattisgarh State Open School has announced the schedule for class 10 and 12 exams. Interested students can visit the official CGSOS website — sos.cg.nic.in — to register and submit applications according to the new schedule.

Students who appear for the April schedule will have time from July 16 to December 31 to register and submit their application form and fees. The students who fail to submit their application fee for this batch before the end of December, will have time from January 1 to January 15 to submit their fees, but will be charged an extra amount as ‘late fee’.

Similarly, students who wish to for the September schedule will have time from January 16 to June 30 to register and submit their application form and fees. A late fee will be charged for students from July 1, but no student will be allowed to register after July 15.

Additionally, the students who have not been able to clear their exams and want to re-sit for the upcoming attempts will have to submit their application form from the study centre option of the online portal (details about which can be found on the official website — sos.cg.nic.in). This process will begin from June 11. Students who wish to register for the first time in the Chhattisgarh State Open School can also do the same from the online portal from June 11. For both cases, the registration process will conclude on June 30, and a late fee will be charged from July 1 to July 15, 2022.