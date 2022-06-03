Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 result 2022 declared: How to check

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the results for the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2022. All the students who appeared for CGSOS board examination can check their respective results on the official website — sos.cg.nic.in

The CGSOS class 10 board examinations were conducted from April 4 and April 30, 2022, and class 12 exams were held from April 1 to May 2 in an offline pen and paper mode.

CGSOS Class 10,12 results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Board Result 2022’.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and given captcha in class 10 or 12 result window, as applicable

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: CGSOS 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result.

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks are considered failed.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 92.67 per cent, of which girls scored better than boys by 93.49 per cent and boys were at 92.11 per cent. A total of 54,046 appeared for the class 10 exam.