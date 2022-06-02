Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announce that the results for class 10 and 12 will be released tomorrow, i.e. June 3, 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official CGSOS website — sos.cg.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 12 pm (noon) tomorrow. Students will also be able to access the result from result.cg.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to key in their roll number on the official CGSOS website and click on ‘search’. The result will be visible on the screen once the registered roll number is entered.

The date and time for the Chhattisgarh State Open School class 10 and 12 results was announced by the authorities through a press release. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of CGSOS to get an update of the result. Once released, students should ensure they check all the details mentioned in the result card to make sure there are no errors.

In 2021, overall passing percentage recorded was 92.67 per cent, with girls (93.49 per cent) slightly ahead of boys (92.11 percent). A total of 54,046 appeared for the class 10 exam.

Meanwhile, West Bengal will also be releasing Madhyamik Class 10 result tomorrow (June 3). The WBBSE Class 10 exams were held successfully after two years in an offline pen and paper mode from March 7 to March 16, 2022.