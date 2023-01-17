scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet announced

CGSOS Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: As per the schedule, the higher secondary exams will be held from March 26 to May 2 and the high school exams will be held from April 1 and May 2. 

cgsos, cgsos datesheet 2023Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website - sos.cg.gov.in (Representative image)
Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet announced
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CGSOS Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) board today released the board exams datesheet for classes 10, 12. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website – sos.cg.gov.in

As per the schedule, the higher secondary exams will be held from March 26 to May 2 and the high school exams will be held from April 1 and May 2. 

Read |New NCERT manual on transgender students silent on caste, patriarchy

The exams will be conducted from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. Students have to take their seats by 8:30 am in the exam hall post which the answer sheets will be distributed at 8:35 am. Candidates will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper from 8:35 am to 8:45 am. 

Meanwhile, CGBSE has also released the board exams time table for regular students. Class 10 (high school) exams will begin from March 2, 2023 and will conclude on March 24, 2023. Class 12 (higher secondary) will commence March 1, 2023 and  conclude on March 31, 2023.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:28 IST
Next Story

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweets Could Cost Him Billions More — in Court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close