Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet announced

CGSOS Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) board today released the board exams datesheet for classes 10, 12. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website – sos.cg.gov.in

As per the schedule, the higher secondary exams will be held from March 26 to May 2 and the high school exams will be held from April 1 and May 2.

The exams will be conducted from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. Students have to take their seats by 8:30 am in the exam hall post which the answer sheets will be distributed at 8:35 am. Candidates will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper from 8:35 am to 8:45 am.

Meanwhile, CGBSE has also released the board exams time table for regular students. Class 10 (high school) exams will begin from March 2, 2023 and will conclude on March 24, 2023. Class 12 (higher secondary) will commence March 1, 2023 and conclude on March 31, 2023.