Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result: Steps to check

CGBSE open school 10th, 12th result 2020 out: Check at cgsos.co.in (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) declared the result for class 10, 12 board exams held in open mode at its official website cgsos.co.in. As per reports, 51,103 candidates had registered for class 10 and 39,473 had registered for class 12 board exams in open mode.

To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks are considered failed. Generally, a compartment exam is held for these students, however, the status of the improvement or compartmental exam is yet to be announced due to the pandemic.

Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result: How to check

Students who appeared for the exams can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter roll number in class 10 or 12 result window, as applicable

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In 2019, 77,518 students registered for the high school exam. The overall pass percentage was 49.67 per cent, up from 46.82 per cent in 2018. In higher secondary certificate exams, a total of 76291 students registered in 2019. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 54.70 per cent, up from 50.82 per cent in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd