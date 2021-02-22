Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th application process 2021 dates extended

CGSOS 10th, 12th application process 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has extended the last dates to apply for open school classes 10 and12 board exams. The candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 500 till March 4, which was earlier February 13.

The candidates can apply through the website- cgsos.co.in. The exam is likely to be held from March 27, but the official dates are yet to be announced.

From last year, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets. The students need to appear in the exam centre following Covid-19 guidelines, wearing masks, hand sanitisers, without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, social distancing will be followed.

To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks are considered failed.