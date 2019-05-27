Chhattisgarh CGBSE supplementary exam 2019 schedule; last date for online applications is June 10

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has started accepting online applications from the students who have failed in high school/ higher secondary examinations. Students can check the exam schedule on the website http://www.cgbse.nic.in. The applications can be submitted along with the fees between May 27 and June 10. The application fees for one subject is Rs 200, for two subjects it is Rs 240 and for more than two subjects it is Rs 460. The exam will be held on July 5 where nearly two lakh students are expected to appear.

Applications which will be submitted after this date can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 550 between June 11 and June 18. No applications will be entertained after June 18, 2019.

High School Certificate first/ second/ third exam and higher secondary professional course first, second and fourth time examination Higher Secondary first/ second/ fourth exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 15, beginning from 9 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

Higher Secondary professional course first, second and fourth time examination and Diploma in Education first and second year main examination will be held from June 5 to June 18 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Diploma in Elementary Education first and the second year main examination will be held from June 5 to June 22, beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.