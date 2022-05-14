CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the class 10, 12 result today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12 noon. Candidates can check their results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in

The CGBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022. The exams were held between 9 am to 12:15 pm. Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022. As per a recent announcement by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, thee state government has decided that all the Board toppers of classes 10 and 12 of this year will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

To check results, students have to click on the tab of CGBSE class 12 board results. Enter the required credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in. The result will appear on the screen.

Last year,4.61 lakh students registered to appear in class 10 boards out of which 4,46,393 students scored first division which is 96.81 per cent of the total result declared. As many as 9024 students got second division. A total of 5676 students got the third division in class 10 exams.