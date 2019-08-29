Chhattisgarh CGBSE DEd, DElEd result 2019 to be declared at 4 pm today

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Deled result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the result for the first and second-year exams held for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) for both first and second year today – August 29 at 4 pm. The result will be available at the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

The pre-B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance exams were conducted on June 7, 2019. The D.El.Ed is a two-year training programme to train the in-service untrained teachers.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Deled result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: In the left-hand panel, click on DElEd exam link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The link will is yet to be activated. For any query, candidates can connect with the helpline at 0771-2437301,351,365,350 or email at cgbse.online@gmail.com.