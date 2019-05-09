Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12th result 2019 date: When and where to check

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 date: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will be releasing the results for class 12 or HSC examination on May 10. The CGBSE will announce the result of both class 10 and class 12 at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE exams can check their results on the official website of the board – cgbse.nic.in.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the CGBSE secretary VK Goel said, “The results of class 10 and class 12 examination will be declared on May 10 at 1 pm. The students can get the results through the websites cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.”

Read | CGBSE class 10 result 2019 updates

CGBSE class 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Advertising

The supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 are conducted in June and July.

Also read | Class 10 CBSE student from Noida who died during Boards scored 100 in English

Last year, the result of CGBSE Class 10 and 12 main examinations were released on May 9. The overall pass percentage of students in class 12 and class 10 stood at 77 per cent and 68.04 per cent, respectively.

In 2018, for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on the same day. For class 12, the pass percentage for girls and boys stood at 79.40 per cent and 74.45 per cent, respectively.

In Class 12th exam, Shiv Kumar Pandey of Vandana Public School in Simga secured the top position scoring 98.40 per cent marks. Sandhya Kaushik ofMohanti HMHS School in Bilaspur district finished second with 97.40 per cent. Subham Gandharva of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta of Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai, bagged the third position scoring 97.20 per cent marks.