Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result 2020 released, here’s how to check

CGBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results of class 12 supplementary examinations. The students who had appeared in the supplementary examinations that was conducted between November 28 and December 15 can check the results through the website cgbse.nic.in.

The result of class 10 supplementary exams which was held between November 28 and December 9 will be announced shortly.

CGBSE 12th supplementary result 2020: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The board earlier released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 results were recorded to be 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12.

Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.