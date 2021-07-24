Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 result date and time announced

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the date and time for class 12 board examination results of the academic year 2020-2021. The result will be declared on July 25 at 12 noon. Students can check their results at the board official site cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

In May 2021, CGBSE released a schedule for conducting class 12 board exams from June 1-5. The notification said that students are supposed to submit their answer sheets within five days of receiving the question papers. Students can take the exams from home. On May 30, CGBSE also releases the admit card for students who will be appearing for class 12 board exams. It can be downloaded from the official site of CGBSE. CGBSE has also released important instructions for the proper conduction of 12 board exams, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

To check the result, students can go to the official website cgbse.nic.in. Click on the tab of CGBSE class 12 board results. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. The result will appear on the screen once you submit the required details. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

In the CGBSE class 12 board result, the pass percentage of students stood at 78.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 82.02 per cent passed while 74.40 per cent of boys cleared the exams. The 2020 result was stated as the best performance in the last 5 years. In 2019, 78.43 per cent of the students were able to pass the class 12 board exams.