Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 exams to be held from June 1-5, students to take exams from home

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the schedule for class 12 board exams. As per the latest notification, students will receive question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and will have to submit the answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.

Students will get the question papers and answer sheets from June 1 to June 5 for the chosen subjects. Students will have to submit the handwritten answer sheet within five days, which means that if a student is receiving the question paper on June 1, he/she will have to submit the answer sheets by June 6.

If a student is unable to submit the answer sheets within the stipulated time, he/she will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendance while submitting the answer sheets.

The CGBSE will not accept answer sheets sent through post or courier. Students will have to physically submit their answer sheets at the designated exam centres.

Students are advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing while visiting the exam centres for collecting or submitting question papers and answer sheets.

Earlier, the board had released Class 10 results, which have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.