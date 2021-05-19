CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check marks at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Class 10 results today at 11 am. The result will be declared by state Education Minister Kedar Kashyap through video conference maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. Students can check the results through the official website of CGBSE — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

LIVE Updates of CGBSE 10th result 2021

This year, around 4.61 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 board exams, which were deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak. A new evaluation criteria was introduced for class 10 students and the result will be declared on its basis. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded minimum marks required for passing. A minimum of 33 per cent marks are required to pass the exam.

Below we have given a step by step illustration on how to check the class 10 result from the official website of CGBSE. Students can follow these steps to check their marks.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

Check pass percentage of last year

Last year, the students of CGBSE had shown outstanding results witnessed in the last three years. About 73.62 per cent of students who appeared for the CGBSE class 10 exam 2020 had passed. In this, girls out-performed boys by scoring 76.28 per cent. Of the total boys who appeared for class 10 exams, 70.53 could passed the boards.

The class 10 topper of 2020 Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district had scored a perfect 100 per cent by obtaining as many as 600 out of 600.