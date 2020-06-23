Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How marks to be awarded on cancelled papers

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Tuesday, June 23. The board in its release mentioned, “The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.” Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.
A total of 6.29 lakh students appeared in class 10, 12 exams this year, around 3.84 lakh candidates wrote class 10 exams, and another 2.66 lakh sat for the plus-two exams. As the board cancelled the pending exams due to the extension of lockdown, the students will get marks on the basis of internal assessment in the remaining subjects. The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live: Check Update
The students can also check their CGBSE result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number.
Chhattisgarh board in its release mentioned, “The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.”
Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2020.
Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.
Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.
The state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” CGBSE circular read
The evaluation of these pending exams will be on the basis of internal assessment. “The marks for the pending papers will be based on the internal assessment. The students failing to appear in the assessment procedures would be given minimum passing marks,” the circular read
The Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE cancelled the pending papers of class 10, 12 examinations amid situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic.
As per reports, around 3.84 lakh candidates had appeared in the state class 10 exams, while another 2.66 lakh had sat for the plus-two exams. The students can check their results on June 23 at 11 am at the board's official website - cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and results.nic.in.
Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to check their results or get any updates for the same on their email id and mobile number.
Secretary VK Goel said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the COVID-19 norms."
The results of Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE class 10, 12 exams will be announced on Tuesday, June 23. Around 6.5 lakh candidates who had appeared in board exams will get their results at 11 am. The results will be available at the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in