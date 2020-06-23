Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How marks to be awarded on cancelled papers

CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 LIVE: Check results at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ file CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 LIVE: Check results at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Tuesday, June 23. The board in its release mentioned, “The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.” Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

A total of 6.29 lakh students appeared in class 10, 12 exams this year, around 3.84 lakh candidates wrote class 10 exams, and another 2.66 lakh sat for the plus-two exams. As the board cancelled the pending exams due to the extension of lockdown, the students will get marks on the basis of internal assessment in the remaining subjects. The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live: Check Update

The students can also check their CGBSE result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number.