Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How marks to be awarded on cancelled papers

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2020 9:05:11 am
CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Tuesday, June 23. The board in its release mentioned, “The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.” Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

A total of 6.29 lakh students appeared in class 10, 12 exams this year, around 3.84 lakh candidates wrote class 10 exams, and another 2.66 lakh sat for the plus-two exams. As the board cancelled the pending exams due to the extension of lockdown, the students will get marks on the basis of internal assessment in the remaining subjects. The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8.

The students can also check their CGBSE result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number.

09:04 (IST)23 Jun 2020
First time, results to be announced via webinar

Chhattisgarh board in its release mentioned, “The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.”

08:53 (IST)23 Jun 2020
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2020.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

08:48 (IST)23 Jun 2020
All students promoted

The state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” CGBSE circular read

08:42 (IST)23 Jun 2020
How marks to be awarded on cancelled papers

The evaluation of these pending exams will be on the basis of internal assessment. “The marks for the pending papers will be based on the internal assessment. The students failing to appear in the assessment procedures would be given minimum passing marks,” the circular read

08:40 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Why pending exams cancelled

The Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE cancelled the pending papers of class 10, 12 examinations amid situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

08:31 (IST)23 Jun 2020
When and where to check

As per reports, around 3.84 lakh candidates had appeared in the state class 10 exams, while another 2.66 lakh had sat for the plus-two exams. The students can check their results on June 23 at 11 am at the board's official website - cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to check their results or get any updates for the same on their email id and mobile number.

08:23 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Check result at 11 am

Secretary VK Goel said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the COVID-19 norms."

08:08 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Wait is over! 6.5 lakh candidates to get results today

The results of Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE class 10, 12 exams will be announced on Tuesday, June 23. Around 6.5 lakh candidates who had appeared in board exams will get their results at 11 am. The results will be available at the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE: From this year on, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets. For other classes this year, no exams could be conducted. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state had decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, class 9, and class 11 to the next class without conducting any exams.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20 per cent.

