Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Practical test schedule released; check dates here

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023: Students can check the notification at the official website– cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023, CGBSE board exams, CGBSE exams, CGBSE practical exams Board exams 2023, Board exams, cgbse.nic.inThis year the board is taking special measures to ensure there is no delay in results. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representative Image)

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur today announced that it will begin practical examinations for class 10 and 12 from March 10, 2023. Students can check the notification at the official website – cgbse.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the practical exams for Chhattisgarh board students will begin on March 10 and end on March 31, 2023. Students who are absent during the exams will not be allowed to sit for re-examination under any special circumstances for the ongoing academic year.

Read |From tackling two terms to CUET — CBSE 2022 topper’s journey to her dream college

This year, practical exams will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 8 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 5 pm.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the board examination for class 12 were held from March 2 to March 30 and for class 10 the exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022. A little before the results, the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that all the Board toppers of classes 10 and 12 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

This year, the board has taken some extra security and sorting precautions to ensure the board exam results are not delayed. The Board will also appoint external examiners for the practical exams. If the examiner is unable to conduct the exam, they should provide the Board with a valid reason in writing and coordinate with the Board office in the district to find an alternative solution.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:17:38 pm
