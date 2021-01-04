Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 supplementary exam result 2020 released, 74.73% passed

CGBSE class 10 supplementary exam result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results of the class 10 supplementary examinations. The pass percentage touched 74.73 per cent, and a total 33,173 students cleared the high school exam successfully. The students can check results through the website – cgbse.nic.in.

A total of 44,512 students appeared in the supplementary exam that was held between November 28 and December 9.

CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Also, the result of D.El.Ed first year exam was released earlier, and the pass percentage touched 67.86 per cent. Earlier, the result of class 12 supplementary exam was announced, and a total of 75.36 per cent cleared the exam successfully.

The board earlier released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 results were recorded to be 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.