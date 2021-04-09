Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE postpones Class 10 exams

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 exams 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today deferred the dates of class 10 examination 2021. The secondary (class 10) exam were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1. The decision has been take due to spike in Covid-19 cases, CGBSE said in a release.

However, the board has not mentioned any change in schedule for the senior secondary (class 12) exams that will be conducted from May 3 to 24. The decision on class 10 exams will be intimidated to the stakeholders later.

The board exams were scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

Last month, the Chhattisgarh promoted students of all classes, except class 10 and class 12. “All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except of class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations,” the order said.