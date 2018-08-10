Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2018 declared at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2018: Students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2018: Students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has announced the results for the state supplementary exams of classes 10 and 12 on August 10 at cgbse.nic.in. Students who have appeared for these papers can check their results on the official website of the board. The supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 were conducted in June and July.

Chhattisgarh class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 supplementary results 2018.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The result of CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Main examination were released on May 9. This year, girls outshone boys. The overall pass percentage of students of class 12 and class 10 stood at 77 per cent and 68.04 per cent, respectively. This was for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on a same day. For class 12, the pass percentage for girls and boys stood at 79.40 per cent and 74.45 per cent, respectively, while for class 10 it stood at 69.44 per cent for girls and 66.42 per cent for boys.

In Class 12th exam, Shiv Kumar Pandey of Vandana Public School in Simga secured the top position scoring 98.40 per cent marks. Sandhya Kaushik ofMohanti HMHS School in Bilaspur district finished second with 97.40 per cent. Subham Gandharva of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta of Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai, bagged the third position scoring 97.20 per cent marks.

In Class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33 per cent. Mansi Mishra (98 per cent) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67 per cent) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.

