Chhattisgarh Board completes evaluation process, Class 10, 12 results by mid-June: Official

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of class 10, 12 examinations in June. The board has completed the evaluation process and the results will be declared by second week of June, secretary VK Goel told indianexpress.com. The students will get the marksheets once the schools get opened after lockdown, the secretary added.

The board conducted the evaluation process maintaining the social distancing guidelines, and the teachers were provided with answer sheets at their home. “All the evaluated answer sheets just received two days ago on May 25, the schools will now send the marks of internal assessment, following which the results will be declared,” VK Goel mentioned.

As the board cancelled the pending exams due to the extension of lockdown, the students will get marks on the basis of internal assessment in the remaining subjects. The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8.

Once declared, the students can get the results through the websites cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

A total of 6.29 lakh students registered to appear in the board examination this year, with 3.54 lakh for class 10 and 2.75 lakh in class 12. The board exam started on March 2. Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 was 78.43 per cent, and 68.20 per cent in class 10.

