CGBSE Chattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

CGBSE Class 10,12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release board exam results for classes 10 and 12 on May 14. This year, approximately 8 lakh students took the exam and the result will be released at 12 noon. Students will be able to check their results at cgbse.nic.in, the official website.

CGBSE class 10 and 12 students can access their results by entering their roll number. They can receive their CGBSE 10 result 2022 via SMS as well. The students’ marks, grades, and remarks will all be included in the online CG Board 10 result 2022.

The board examination for class 12 was held from March 2 to March 30, 2022. The time of the examination was between 9 am to 12:15 pm. After a few days, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. The mark sheet will include subject-specific grades, personal information, and other pertinent information.

Last year’s CGBSE exams were taken by 2.84 lakh students, with 2.71 lakh receiving first division, 5,570 receiving second division, and 79 receiving third division. In the CGBSE class 12 exams, open-book exams were used. Students were required to submit their answer sheets within five days of receiving the question papers.