Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

CGBSE class 10 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), will be releasing the board exam results for class 12 on May 12 and class 10 or matric examination on May 14, the sources in the state education department confirmed indianexpress.com. Around 8 lakh students had sat for the exam this year. The students can check their scores at the official website — cgbse.nic.in.

The board examination for class 10 was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022. The exams were held between 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Students who appear for CGBSE class 10 and 12 exams can access results by entering their roll number. They can also get their CGBSE 10 result 2022 via SMS. The online CG Board 10 result 2022 will comprise the marks details of the students along with grades and remarks.

Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

In 2021, the CGBSE students attempted the board exams in remote mode. The students received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and had to submit the answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.